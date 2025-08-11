Insights into Gladstone Inv's Upcoming Earnings

Gladstone Inv GAIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gladstone Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The announcement from Gladstone Inv is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.24 0.25 0.25 EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.24 0.24 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% -3.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Inv were trading at $14.28 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.