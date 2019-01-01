ñol

Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gladstone Inv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$19.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$15.9M

Earnings Recap

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gladstone Investment beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $2.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.23 0.19 0.19 0.18
EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.24 0.20
Revenue Estimate 18.85M 16.67M 15.15M 14.06M
Revenue Actual 16.74M 18.54M 18.03M 16.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Gladstone Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) reporting earnings?
A

Gladstone Inv (GAIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Q
What were Gladstone Inv’s (NASDAQ:GAIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.6M, which beat the estimate of $13M.

