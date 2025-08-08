A Preview Of Harrow's Earnings

Harrow HROW will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Harrow to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Harrow's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.39, leading to a 3.43% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Harrow's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.13 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.38 0.40 -0.05 -0.06 Price Change % 3.0% -6.0% -17.0% 54.0%

Harrow Share Price Analysis

Shares of Harrow were trading at $33.21 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Harrow

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Harrow.

Harrow has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $68.0, the consensus suggests a potential 104.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Innoviva, Phibro Animal Health and Amphastar Pharma, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innoviva, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 0.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phibro Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 8.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amphastar Pharma, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 17.19% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Innoviva, Phibro Animal Health and Amphastar Pharma are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harrow Buy 38.29% $32.31M -28.20% Innoviva Buy 0.39% $89.69M 9.35% Phibro Animal Health Neutral 32.14% $104.57M 8.14% Amphastar Pharma Neutral -0.76% $85.25M 3.41%

Key Takeaway:

Harrow ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Harrow has the lowest Return on Equity.

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans. Its operating segments are The Branded segment includes activities of the Company's FDA-approved ophthalmology pharmaceutical products, including the out-licensing of rights to certain of branded products; and The ImprimisRx segment represents activities in the Company's ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical compounding business.

Financial Insights: Harrow

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harrow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 38.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -37.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harrow's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.07, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

