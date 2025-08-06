August 6, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

VAALCO Energy's Earnings Outlook

VAALCO Energy EGY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in VAALCO Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at VAALCO Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.04 0.14 0.13
EPS Actual 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.22
Price Change % -0.0% 14.000000000000002% -2.0% 8.0%

Market Performance of VAALCO Energy's Stock

Shares of VAALCO Energy were trading at $3.68 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
