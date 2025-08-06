Vital Farms Earnings Preview

Vital Farms VITL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vital Farms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Vital Farms bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.17 0.12 0.20 EPS Actual 0.37 0.23 0.16 0.36 Price Change % 4.0% 8.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms were trading at $36.38 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vital Farms

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vital Farms.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Vital Farms, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $45.67, suggesting a potential 25.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WK Kellogg, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WK Kellogg, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 36.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Utz Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 57.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Treehouse Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 39.53% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for WK Kellogg, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vital Farms Outperform 9.64% $62.51M 6.06% WK Kellogg Neutral -6.22% $189M 5.59% Utz Brands Neutral 2.95% $126.80M 1.44% Treehouse Foods Neutral 1.20% $139.20M -0.19%

Key Takeaway:

Vital Farms outperforms peers in revenue growth, ranking at the top. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it falls behind in return on equity, placing in the middle among its peers.

Get to Know Vital Farms Better

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Vital Farms: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Farms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Vital Farms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.