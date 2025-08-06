Exploring Construction Partners's Earnings Expectations

Construction Partners ROAD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Construction Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

The announcement from Construction Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners were trading at $97.005 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Construction Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.