What to Expect from DHT Holdings's Earnings

DHT Holdings DHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

DHT Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DHT Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.20 0.28 EPS Actual 0.27 0.34 0.22 0.27 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Performance of DHT Holdings Shares

Shares of DHT Holdings were trading at $11.4 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on DHT Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DHT Holdings.

Analysts have provided DHT Holdings with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $15.0, suggesting a potential 31.58% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of International Seaways, Genesis Energy and Teekay Tankers, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for International Seaways, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 321.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Genesis Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 66.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teekay Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 382.46% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for International Seaways, Genesis Energy and Teekay Tankers, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DHT Holdings Buy -19.36% $34.65M 4.21% International Seaways Buy -33.17% $62.46M 2.66% Genesis Energy Outperform -12.28% $82.46M -5.14% Teekay Tankers Buy -29.06% $61.17M 3.41%

Key Takeaway:

DHT Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into DHT Holdings's Background

DHT Holdings Inc is a crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC. The group generates revenues from time charter and spot market operations. It operates through integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the shipping revenues.

DHT Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: DHT Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DHT Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, DHT Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for DHT Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.