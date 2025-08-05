What's Next: e.l.f. Beauty's Earnings Preview

e.l.f. Beauty ELF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that e.l.f. Beauty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from e.l.f. Beauty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 23.58% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.76 0.42 0.85 EPS Actual 0.78 0.74 0.77 1.10 Price Change % 24.0% -20.0% 11.0% -14.000000000000002%

e.l.f. Beauty Share Price Analysis

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty were trading at $116.28 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on e.l.f. Beauty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty has received a total of 20 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $118.75, the consensus suggests a potential 2.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coty, Interparfums and Edgewell Personal Care, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $6.9, suggesting a potential 94.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interparfums, with an average 1-year price target of $172.0, suggesting a potential 47.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 73.68% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Coty, Interparfums and Edgewell Personal Care, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity e.l.f. Beauty Buy 3.58% $237.04M 3.70% Coty Neutral -6.24% $832.40M -11.24% Interparfums Buy 4.59% $215.98M 5.54% Edgewell Personal Care Neutral -3.12% $256.20M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

e.l.f. Beauty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

