Preview: Zeta Global Holdings's Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings ZETA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Zeta Global Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in Zeta Global Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zeta Global Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.22 0.17 0.10 EPS Actual 0.21 0.25 0.16 0.13 Price Change % 1.0% -14.000000000000002% -23.0% 12.0%

Market Performance of Zeta Global Holdings's Stock

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings were trading at $15.08 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Zeta Global Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Zeta Global Holdings.

With 1 analyst ratings, Zeta Global Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 32.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IREN, Freshworks and AvePoint, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IREN, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 29.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Freshworks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 49.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential 34.81% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for IREN, Freshworks and AvePoint are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zeta Global Holdings Buy 35.64% $160.93M -3.19% IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79% Freshworks Outperform 17.54% $173.54M -0.17% AvePoint Buy 24.86% $69.17M 1.09%

Key Takeaway:

Zeta Global Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Zeta Global Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.