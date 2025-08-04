Exploring J&J Snack Foods's Earnings Expectations

J&J Snack Foods JJSF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that J&J Snack Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

Anticipation surrounds J&J Snack Foods's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 2.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.59 1.84 2.06 EPS Actual 0.35 0.33 1.60 1.98 Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods were trading at $114.09 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on J&J Snack Foods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding J&J Snack Foods.

With 1 analyst ratings, J&J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $150.0, indicating a potential 31.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WK Kellogg, Nomad Foods and Vital Farms, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WK Kellogg, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 79.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nomad Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 81.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Vital Farms, with an average 1-year price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential 60.34% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for WK Kellogg, Nomad Foods and Vital Farms are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity J&J Snack Foods Buy -1.01% $95.70M 0.51% WK Kellogg Neutral -6.22% $189M 5.59% Nomad Foods Outperform -3.01% $211.60M 1.24% Vital Farms Outperform 9.64% $62.51M 6.06%

Key Takeaway:

J&J Snack Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, J&J Snack Foods is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Financial Insights: J&J Snack Foods

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining J&J Snack Foods's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: J&J Snack Foods's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): J&J Snack Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): J&J Snack Foods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, J&J Snack Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

