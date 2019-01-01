J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

J&J Snack Foods missed estimated earnings by 73.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $25.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.28 0.79 0.12 EPS Actual 0.58 1.03 1.51 0.32 Revenue Estimate 286.83M 311.94M 304.00M 241.02M Revenue Actual 318.49M 323.06M 324.34M 256.18M

