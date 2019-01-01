ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
J&J Snack Foods
(NASDAQ:JJSF)
128.02
-0.29[-0.23%]
Last update: 9:46AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low127.8 - 129.36
52 Week High/Low117.45 - 181.35
Open / Close128.12 / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 19.2M
Vol / Avg.16K / 87.8K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E39.48
50d Avg. Price141.14
Div / Yield2.53/1.97%
Payout Ratio77.91
EPS0.17
Total Float9M

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

J&J Snack Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$281.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$281.5M

Earnings Recap

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

J&J Snack Foods missed estimated earnings by 73.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $25.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.73 1.28 0.79 0.12
EPS Actual 0.58 1.03 1.51 0.32
Revenue Estimate 286.83M 311.94M 304.00M 241.02M
Revenue Actual 318.49M 323.06M 324.34M 256.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of J&J Snack Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

J&J Snack Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reporting earnings?
A

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.28, which missed the estimate of $1.49.

Q
What were J&J Snack Foods’s (NASDAQ:JJSF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $295.4M, which missed the estimate of $297.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.