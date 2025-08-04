A Preview Of BlackLine's Earnings

BlackLine BL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BlackLine to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits BlackLine's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 8.62% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BlackLine's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.50 0.52 0.50 EPS Actual 0.49 0.47 0.60 0.58 Price Change % 9.0% -18.0% 2.0% 12.0%

BlackLine Share Price Analysis

Shares of BlackLine were trading at $52.93 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on BlackLine

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BlackLine.

The consensus rating for BlackLine is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $57.4, there's a potential 8.45% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Asana, Agilysys and Ncino, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Asana, with an average 1-year price target of $16.32, suggesting a potential 69.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Agilysys, with an average 1-year price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential 120.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ncino, with an average 1-year price target of $31.12, suggesting a potential 41.21% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Asana, Agilysys and Ncino, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BlackLine Neutral 6.01% $126.01M 1.40% Asana Neutral 8.59% $168.04M -17.26% Agilysys Outperform 20.73% $47.29M 1.78% Ncino Neutral 12.53% $86.44M 0.51%

Key Takeaway:

BlackLine ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their critical processes, including financial close & consolidation, intercompany accounting, and invoice-to-cash. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BlackLine

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BlackLine showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.01% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackLine's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BlackLine's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for BlackLine visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.