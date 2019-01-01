ñol

BlackLine
(NASDAQ:BL)
73.00
0.52[0.72%]
At close: May 26
73.00
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low71.17 - 74.04
52 Week High/Low49.66 - 135
Open / Close72.6 / 73
Float / Outstanding54.8M / 59.3M
Vol / Avg.712.5K / 694.6K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price68.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float54.8M

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlackLine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$120.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$120.2M

Earnings Recap

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $21.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackLine's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.05
EPS Actual 0.08 0.24 0.15 0.11
Revenue Estimate 113.60M 107.03M 101.06M 96.09M
Revenue Actual 115.33M 109.40M 102.12M 98.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlackLine using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BlackLine Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) reporting earnings?
A

BlackLine (BL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were BlackLine’s (NASDAQ:BL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $42.3M, which beat the estimate of $41.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.