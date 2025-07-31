A Glimpse of TransAlta's Earnings Potential

TransAlta TAC will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TransAlta to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in TransAlta are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at TransAlta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.07 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.16 -0.09 0.13 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Performance of TransAlta Shares

Shares of TransAlta were trading at $12.27 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

