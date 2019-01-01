TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransAlta beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $73.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransAlta's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|0.35
|-0.03
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|460.49M
|427.75M
|489.36M
|489.36M
|Revenue Actual
|483.85M
|675.07M
|503.74M
|506.86M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of TransAlta using advanced sorting and filters.
TransAlta Questions & Answers
TransAlta (TAC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.
The Actual Revenue was $395.7M, which missed the estimate of $425.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.