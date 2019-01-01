TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransAlta beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $73.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransAlta's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.10 EPS Actual -0.23 0.35 -0.03 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 460.49M 427.75M 489.36M 489.36M Revenue Actual 483.85M 675.07M 503.74M 506.86M

