A Look Ahead: Franklin Resources's Earnings Forecast

Franklin Resources BEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Franklin Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Franklin Resources bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.53 0.60 0.57 EPS Actual 0.47 0.59 0.59 0.60 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 10.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Performance of Franklin Resources Shares

Shares of Franklin Resources were trading at $24.31 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Franklin Resources

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Franklin Resources.

With 8 analyst ratings, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $22.25, indicating a potential 8.47% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Owl Capital, SEI Investments and Invesco, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 7.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $98.67, suggesting a potential 305.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 25.96% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Blue Owl Capital, SEI Investments and Invesco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 33.14% $357.55M 0.33% SEI Investments Outperform 7.83% $301.13M 9.88% Invesco Neutral -0.90% $555.60M -0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Franklin Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of June 2025, Franklin had $1.606 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (28%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (55% of AUM) and institutional accounts (42%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Franklin Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Franklin Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Franklin Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

