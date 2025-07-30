Insights Ahead: Vale's Quarterly Earnings

Vale VALE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vale to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Vale's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.18, leading to a 2.56% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.43 0.46 0.45 EPS Actual 0.33 0.20 0.56 0.65 Price Change % -3.0% 4.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Vale Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vale were trading at $9.89 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vale visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.