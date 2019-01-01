Vale (NYSE:VALE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.930
Quarterly Revenue
$10.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vale using advanced sorting and filters.
Vale Questions & Answers
When is Vale (NYSE:VALE) reporting earnings?
Vale (VALE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vale (NYSE:VALE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.21.
What were Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.2B, which missed the estimate of $7.3B.
