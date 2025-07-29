A Glimpse of Banco Santander's Earnings Potential

Banco Santander SAN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Banco Santander will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Banco Santander are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banco Santander's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.19 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.22 0.22 Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Tracking Banco Santander's Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander were trading at $8.75 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banco Santander visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.