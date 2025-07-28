Community Healthcare Earnings Preview

Community Healthcare CHCT will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Community Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Community Healthcare is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.04% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Community Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.60 EPS Actual 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.53 Price Change % 5.0% -6.0% 7.000000000000001% -21.0%

Performance of Community Healthcare Shares

Shares of Community Healthcare were trading at $16.56 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Community Healthcare

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Community Healthcare.

Analysts have given Community Healthcare a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $18.0, indicating a potential 8.7% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Global Medical REIT, Strawberry Fields REIT and LTC Properties, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Global Medical REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 45.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Strawberry Fields REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $10.65, suggesting a potential 35.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LTC Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 117.39% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Global Medical REIT, Strawberry Fields REIT and LTC Properties are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Community Healthcare Neutral 2.54% $23.98M 0.18% Global Medical REIT Neutral -1.35% $27.01M 0.47% Strawberry Fields REIT Neutral 34.13% $33.53M 8.38% LTC Properties Neutral -4.55% $45.92M 2.13%

Key Takeaway:

Community Healthcare is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity among the listed companies.

Get to Know Community Healthcare Better

Community Healthcare Trust Inc is an integrated healthcare real estate company in the United States. The company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. The company derives majority of its revenues from its real estate property and mortgage notes portfolio. The company's rental and mortgage interest income is recognized based on contractual arrangements with its tenants and borrowers.

A Deep Dive into Community Healthcare's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Community Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Community Healthcare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Community Healthcare's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Community Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

