Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$23.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$23.5M
Earnings History
Community Healthcare Questions & Answers
When is Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) reporting earnings?
Community Healthcare (CHCT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Community Healthcare’s (NYSE:CHCT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.9M, which beat the estimate of $8M.
