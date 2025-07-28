Earnings Outlook For Kadant

Kadant KAI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kadant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94.

The announcement from Kadant is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kadant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.97 2.05 2.43 2.43 EPS Actual 2.10 2.25 2.84 2.81 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Kadant's Stock

Shares of Kadant were trading at $345.38 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kadant

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kadant.

The consensus rating for Kadant is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $345.0 implies a potential 0.11% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Electric, ESCO Technologies and Worthington Enterprises, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $94.0, suggesting a potential 72.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ESCO Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $200.0, suggesting a potential 42.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Worthington Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $66.0, suggesting a potential 80.89% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Franklin Electric, ESCO Technologies and Worthington Enterprises are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kadant Outperform -3.92% $110.33M 2.79% Franklin Electric Neutral -1.23% $163.90M 2.41% ESCO Technologies Buy 6.58% $109.22M 2.47% Worthington Enterprises Buy 4.39% $89.25M 0.41%

Key Takeaway:

Kadant ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, Kadant is at the top among its peers. However, Kadant has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Kadant's performance is mixed compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Kadant: A Closer Look

Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are the Flow Control segment which consists of the fluid-handling and doctoring, cleaning, & filtration product lines; the Industrial Processing segment which consists of the wood processing and stock-preparation product lines; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a geographic presence in the U.S., China, Asia, Germany, Canada, and Others.

Financial Milestones: Kadant's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kadant faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.92% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kadant's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kadant's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kadant's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kadant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

