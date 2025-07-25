Uncovering Potential: Business First Bancshares's Earnings Preview

Business First Bancshares BFST is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Business First Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.85% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Business First Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.49 0.57 0.51 EPS Actual 0.65 0.66 0.68 0.64 Price Change % -4.0% 9.0% 4.0% 4.0%

Tracking Business First Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares were trading at $25.66 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Business First Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

