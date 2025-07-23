Insights Ahead: Ryder System's Quarterly Earnings

Ryder System R is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ryder System will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13.

Anticipation surrounds Ryder System's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.82% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.39 3.37 3.42 2.87 EPS Actual 2.46 3.45 3.44 3 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Ryder System's Stock

Shares of Ryder System were trading at $171.76 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ryder System

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ryder System.

The consensus rating for Ryder System is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $179.83, there's a potential 4.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Knight-Swift, Saia and Landstar System, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential 70.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Saia, with an average 1-year price target of $314.18, suggesting a potential 82.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Landstar System, with an average 1-year price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential 18.08% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Knight-Swift, Saia and Landstar System, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ryder System Neutral 0.71% $616M 3.20% Knight-Swift Outperform 0.10% $246.20M 0.43% Saia Buy 4.35% $112.76M 2.13% Landstar System Neutral -1.58% $149.08M 3.13%

Key Takeaway:

Ryder System ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a positive growth rate. It is at the top for gross profit, indicating strong profitability. However, it ranks lower for return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Ryder System's Background

Ryder System Inc operates in three business segments: (1) Fleet Management Solutions which provides full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers; (2) Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, brokerage, e-commerce, last mile, and professional services; and (3) Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides turnkey transportation solutions in the U.S., including dedicated vehicles, professional drivers, management, and administrative support.

Ryder System's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ryder System's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.71% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryder System's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, Ryder System faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

