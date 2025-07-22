A Peek at EastGroup Props's Future Earnings

EastGroup Props EGP will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EastGroup Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

The market awaits EastGroup Props's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.53% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EastGroup Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.11 2.16 2.10 2.05 EPS Actual 2.15 2.15 2.13 2.09 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking EastGroup Props's Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Props were trading at $165.36 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on EastGroup Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on EastGroup Props.

The consensus rating for EastGroup Props is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $185.57, there's a potential 12.22% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rexford Industrial Realty, Lineage and Stag Industrial, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rexford Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential 77.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $56.5, suggesting a potential 65.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 77.02% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Rexford Industrial Realty, Lineage and Stag Industrial, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EastGroup Properties Neutral 13.11% $127.69M 1.79% Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral -1.10% $197.03M 1.31% Lineage Neutral -2.71% $416M 0.02% Stag Industrial Neutral 9.61% $161.90M 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

EastGroup Properties ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the top for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the bottom compared to its peers. For return on equity, EastGroup Properties is at the top among its peers.

Delving into EastGroup Props's Background

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The group has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Key Indicators: EastGroup Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EastGroup Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.11% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for EastGroup Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.