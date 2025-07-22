A Look Ahead: Moody's's Earnings Forecast

Moody's MCO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Moody's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33.

Anticipation surrounds Moody's's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moody's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.54 2.59 2.86 3.02 EPS Actual 3.83 2.62 3.21 3.28 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Moody's Share Price Analysis

Shares of Moody's were trading at $500.16 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Moody's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Moody's.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Moody's, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $522.0, suggesting a potential 4.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange and Coinbase Global, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CME Group, with an average 1-year price target of $282.8, suggesting a potential 43.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $199.5, suggesting a potential 60.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coinbase Global, with an average 1-year price target of $310.13, suggesting a potential 37.99% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CME Group, Intercontinental Exchange and Coinbase Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Moodys Outperform 7.73% $1.43B 17.21% CME Group Neutral 10.38% $1.44B 3.53% Intercontinental Exchange Outperform 15.28% $1.78B 2.87% Coinbase Global Buy 24.23% $1.53B 0.63%

Key Takeaway:

Moody's ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Moody's

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Moody's

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Moody's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moody's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moody's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moody's's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

