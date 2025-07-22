What to Expect from T-Mobile US's Earnings

T-Mobile US TMUS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate T-Mobile US to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69.

Investors in T-Mobile US are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 11.22% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at T-Mobile US's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.46 2.28 2.42 2.29 EPS Actual 2.58 2.57 2.61 2.49 Price Change % -11.0% -0.0% 6.0% 3.0%

T-Mobile US Share Price Analysis

Shares of T-Mobile US were trading at $232.62 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

