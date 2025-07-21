July 21, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

A Preview Of Hope Bancorp's Earnings

Hope Bancorp HOPE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in Hope Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.47% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hope Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.17 0.22 0.22
EPS Actual 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.22
Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Tracking Hope Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp were trading at $11.39 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
