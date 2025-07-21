Earnings Preview For Usana Health Sciences

Usana Health Sciences USNA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Usana Health Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

The market awaits Usana Health Sciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 4.91% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.49 0.48 0.65 EPS Actual 0.73 0.64 0.56 0.54 Price Change % 5.0% 4.0% 6.0% -3.0%

Usana Health Sciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Usana Health Sciences were trading at $30.35 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Usana Health Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

