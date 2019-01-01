ñol

Usana Health Sciences
(NYSE:USNA)
73.84
1.24[1.71%]
At close: Jun 3
73.77
-0.0700[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low71.35 - 74
52 Week High/Low67.01 - 106.51
Open / Close72.62 / 73.77
Float / Outstanding11.1M / 19.2M
Vol / Avg.85K / 73.7K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E13.59
50d Avg. Price75.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.16
Total Float11.1M

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Usana Health Sciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.150

Quarterly Revenue

$272.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$272.9M

Earnings Recap

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Usana Health Sciences beat estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 9.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.28 1.30 1.71 1.48
EPS Actual 1.03 1.36 1.87 1.45
Revenue Estimate 271.93M 268.06M 332.61M 301.47M
Revenue Actual 267.30M 274.35M 336.84M 307.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Usana Health Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reporting earnings?
A

Usana Health Sciences (USNA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.98, which missed the estimate of $1.15.

Q
What were Usana Health Sciences’s (NYSE:USNA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $257.1M, which missed the estimate of $284.4M.

