A Glimpse of Home Bancorp's Earnings Potential

Home Bancorp HBCP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Home Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Investors in Home Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 10.66% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.11 0.99 0.98 EPS Actual 1.37 1.21 1.18 1.02 Price Change % 11.0% 4.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking Home Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp were trading at $56.67 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

