Examining the Future: Calix's Earnings Outlook

Calix CALX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Calix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The announcement from Calix is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 13.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.07 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.19 0.08 0.13 0.09 Price Change % 13.0% 9.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Calix Share Price Analysis

Shares of Calix were trading at $52.96 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Calix

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Calix.

The consensus rating for Calix is Buy, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $51.43, there's a potential 2.89% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Extreme Networks, Viavi Solutions and Viasat, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 66.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viavi Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 76.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viasat, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 47.13% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Extreme Networks, Viavi Solutions and Viasat, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Calix Buy -2.68% $122.71M -0.62% Extreme Networks Buy 34.81% $175.41M 5.63% Viavi Solutions Buy 15.77% $160.70M 2.76% Viasat Buy -0.25% $365.30M -5.28%

Key Takeaway:

Calix ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. Calix is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Calix Better

Calix Inc develops, markets and sells its appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services that enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their businesses. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Calix: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Calix's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calix's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Calix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Calix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.