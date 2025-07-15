What's Next: First Industrial Realty's Earnings Preview

First Industrial Realty FR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Industrial Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

First Industrial Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.69 0.67 0.64 EPS Actual 0.68 0.71 0.68 0.66 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty were trading at $49.74 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on First Industrial Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on First Industrial Realty.

First Industrial Realty has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $54.62, the consensus suggests a potential 9.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stag Industrial, Terreno Realty and Americold Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 23.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $59.5, suggesting a potential 19.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Americold Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 57.78% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stag Industrial, Terreno Realty and Americold Realty Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Industrial Realty Neutral 9.12% $128.76M 1.81% Stag Industrial Neutral 9.61% $161.90M 2.64% Terreno Realty Neutral 29.86% $81.65M 1.27% Americold Realty Trust Neutral -5.41% $205.85M -0.51%

Key Takeaway:

First Industrial Realty ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It ranks in the top for revenue growth. It ranks in the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About First Industrial Realty

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. Through its fully integrated operating and investing platform, the company provides facilities and customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. The company serves a diverse tenant base across various sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, consumer services, food and beverage, building materials, wholesale goods, health services, and government.

First Industrial Realty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Industrial Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

