A Look Ahead: JB Hunt Transport Servs's Earnings Forecast

JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that JB Hunt Transport Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Investors in JB Hunt Transport Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 7.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.63 1.47 1.53 EPS Actual 1.17 1.53 1.49 1.32 Price Change % -8.0% -7.000000000000001% 3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs were trading at $153.57 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on JB Hunt Transport Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JB Hunt Transport Servs.

JB Hunt Transport Servs has received a total of 20 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $157.15, the consensus suggests a potential 2.33% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and XPO, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for XPO, with an average 1-year price target of $134.14, suggesting a potential 12.65% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and XPO are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JB Hunt Transport Servs Neutral -0.77% $489.01M 2.99% XPO Outperform -3.17% $207M 4.26%

Key Takeaway:

JB Hunt Transport Servs has a higher revenue growth rate compared to its peer. However, its gross profit is lower. The return on equity for JB Hunt Transport Servs is also lower than its peer. Overall, JB Hunt Transport Servs ranks in the middle among its peers based on these metrics.

Discovering JB Hunt Transport Servs: A Closer Look

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (48% of sales), dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (27%), for-hire truckload (6%), heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (12%).

A Deep Dive into JB Hunt Transport Servs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JB Hunt Transport Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JB Hunt Transport Servs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JB Hunt Transport Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: JB Hunt Transport Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

