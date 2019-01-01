JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JB Hunt Transport Servs beat estimated earnings by 18.04%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $871.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.79
|1.55
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|1.88
|1.61
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|3.28B
|3.01B
|2.70B
|2.49B
|Revenue Actual
|3.50B
|3.15B
|2.91B
|2.62B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of JB Hunt Transport Servs using advanced sorting and filters.
JB Hunt Transport Servs Questions & Answers
JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.88, which missed the estimate of $0.93.
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which missed the estimate of $1.7B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.