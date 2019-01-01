ñol

JB Hunt Transport Servs
(NASDAQ:JBHT)
179.40
00
At close: Jun 3
179.40
00
PreMarket: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low155.11 - 218.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding84.3M / 104.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1M
Mkt Cap18.8B
P/E22.26
50d Avg. Price176.36
Div / Yield1.6/0.89%
Payout Ratio16.13
EPS2.32
Total Float84.3M

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JB Hunt Transport Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 18

EPS

$2.290

Quarterly Revenue

$3.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.5B

Earnings Recap

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JB Hunt Transport Servs beat estimated earnings by 18.04%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.94.

Revenue was up $871.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.01 1.79 1.55 1.18
EPS Actual 2.28 1.88 1.61 1.37
Revenue Estimate 3.28B 3.01B 2.70B 2.49B
Revenue Actual 3.50B 3.15B 2.91B 2.62B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JB Hunt Transport Servs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

JB Hunt Transport Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reporting earnings?
A

JB Hunt Transport Servs (JBHT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.88, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Q
What were JB Hunt Transport Servs’s (NASDAQ:JBHT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which missed the estimate of $1.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.