Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• America's Car-Mart CRMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $343.50 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.42 million.

• Uxin UXIN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Yiren Digital YRD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.87 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RH RH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $818.57 million.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zedge ZDGE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.74 million.

• Adobe ADBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.

