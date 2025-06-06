Insights Ahead: Limoneira's Quarterly Earnings

Limoneira LMNR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Limoneira will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Limoneira's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 13.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.07 0.33 0.19 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.09 0.42 0.44 Price Change % -13.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0% 4.0%

Performance of Limoneira Shares

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $15.08 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Limoneira

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Limoneira.

With 1 analyst ratings, Limoneira has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $23.0, indicating a potential 52.52% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of S&W Seed, Darling Ingredients and Ingredion, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for S&W Seed, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 65.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Darling Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential 176.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 894.69% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for S&W Seed, Darling Ingredients and Ingredion are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Limoneira Neutral -13.66% $-365K -1.80% S&W Seed Buy 1.97% $3.61M -8.49% Darling Ingredients Outperform -2.80% $311.35M -0.59% Ingredion Neutral -3.67% $466M 5.00%

Key Takeaway:

Limoneira is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a negative percentage. The company is at the middle for Consensus rating among peers.

Discovering Limoneira: A Closer Look

Limoneira Co is predominantly an agribusiness company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, rental operations, real estate, and capital investment activities. The company has three business divisions; agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division which accounts for a majority of the firm's revenue represents its core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations. The company's reportable operating segments are fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness, which predominantly includes oranges, specialty citrus, other crops, and farm management services. A majority of its revenue is derived from the Fresh Lemons segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Limoneira's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Limoneira's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.66%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Limoneira's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Limoneira's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Limoneira's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

