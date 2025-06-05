A Preview Of ABM Indus's Earnings

ABM Indus ABM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ABM Indus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Investors in ABM Indus are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 3.41% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.87 0.86 0.79 EPS Actual 0.87 0.90 0.94 0.87 Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% -9.0% 5.0%

Performance of ABM Indus Shares

Shares of ABM Indus were trading at $52.33 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

