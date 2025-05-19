Bioceres Crop Solutions Earnings Preview

Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits Bioceres Crop Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 13.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bioceres Crop Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.01 0.24 0.170 EPS Actual 0 -0.08 -0.03 0.139 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 3.0% -13.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions's Stock

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions were trading at $4.65 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Bioceres Crop Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $7.0, the consensus suggests a potential 50.54% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrepid Potash, FMC and Mosaic, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 319.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $48.71, suggesting a potential 947.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mosaic, with an average 1-year price target of $32.48, suggesting a potential 598.49% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Intrepid Potash, FMC and Mosaic are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bioceres Crop Solutions Outperform -23.90% $44.09M 0.05% Intrepid Potash Sell 23.30% $14.60M 0.97% FMC Outperform -13.79% $316.70M -0.35% Mosaic Neutral -2.18% $488.40M 2.05%

Key Takeaway:

Bioceres Crop Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's performance is below average compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but it is performing better in terms of return on equity.

Get to Know Bioceres Crop Solutions Better

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants, and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. Some of the products offered by the company include fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions, and seeds among others. Its operating segments are crop protection, which derives key revenue, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from Argentina and the rest from Brazil, North America, Latin America, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Bioceres Crop Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bioceres Crop Solutions faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.9% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

