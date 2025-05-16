Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Mastech Digital MHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $49.68 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.57 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Yatsen Holding YSG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATA Creativity Global AACG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brady BRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $386.61 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RBC Bearings RBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $440.26 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Armlogi Holding BTOC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

