Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Mastech Digital MHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $49.68 million.
• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.57 million.
• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Yatsen Holding YSG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ATA Creativity Global AACG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Brady BRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $386.61 million.
• So-Young Intl SY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RBC Bearings RBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $440.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Armlogi Holding BTOC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
