Earnings Outlook For UWM Hldgs

UWM Hldgs UWMC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UWM Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds UWM Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UWM Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.09 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -4.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of UWM Hldgs were trading at $4.88 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for UWM Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.