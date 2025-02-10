GCM Grosvenor Q4 Earnings Assessment

GCM Grosvenor GCMG released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
GCM Grosvenor beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $48.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at GCM Grosvenor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|123.80M
|116.73M
|113.37M
|127.77M
|Revenue Actual
|122.93M
|116.95M
|108.87M
|116.56M
To track all earnings releases for GCM Grosvenor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.