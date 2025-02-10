GCM Grosvenor Q4 Earnings Assessment

GCM Grosvenor GCMG released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

GCM Grosvenor beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $48.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at GCM Grosvenor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.17 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.17 Revenue Estimate 123.80M 116.73M 113.37M 127.77M Revenue Actual 122.93M 116.95M 108.87M 116.56M

To track all earnings releases for GCM Grosvenor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.