ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GCM Grosvenor
(NASDAQ:GCMG)
8.08
0.14[1.76%]
At close: Jun 2
8.08
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low7.94 - 8.14
52 Week High/Low7.78 - 12.38
Open / Close7.94 / 8.08
Float / Outstanding25.7M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.313.5K / 314.4K
Mkt Cap352.3M
P/E19.37
50d Avg. Price8.86
Div / Yield0.4/5.04%
Payout Ratio90.24
EPS0.11
Total Float25.7M

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GCM Grosvenor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$105.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$105.1M

Earnings Recap

 

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GCM Grosvenor reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GCM Grosvenor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.12 0.09 0.07
EPS Actual 0.30 0.13 0.10 0.10
Revenue Estimate 157.00M 110.25M 103.00M 98.15M
Revenue Actual 190.59M 118.08M 119.70M 103.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GCM Grosvenor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

GCM Grosvenor Questions & Answers

Q
When is GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) reporting earnings?
A

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were GCM Grosvenor’s (NASDAQ:GCMG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $155.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.