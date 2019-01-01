GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GCM Grosvenor reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GCM Grosvenor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.12 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.30 0.13 0.10 0.10 Revenue Estimate 157.00M 110.25M 103.00M 98.15M Revenue Actual 190.59M 118.08M 119.70M 103.22M

