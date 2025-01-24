January 24, 2025 3:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bright Scholar Education BEDU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $873.04 million.

• Verizon Communications VZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $33.73 billion.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $49.16 million.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $39.14 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Lakeland Financial LKFN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $63.09 million.

• Northwest Bancshares NWBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $141.53 million.

• NextEra Energy NEE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.

• HCA Healthcare HCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.16 per share on revenue of $18.23 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$326.980.34%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
BEDU Logo
BEDUBright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd
$1.95-%
ERIC Logo
ERICTelefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
$9.001.12%
FCNCA Logo
FCNCAFirst Citizens BancShares Inc
$2216.49-%
HCA Logo
HCAHCA Healthcare Inc
$331.982.03%
LKFN Logo
LKFNLakeland Financial Corp
$66.80-0.04%
NEE Logo
NEENextEra Energy Inc
$69.991.10%
NWBI Logo
NWBINorthwest Bancshares Inc
$13.280.76%
SPFI Logo
SPFISouth Plains Financial Inc
$34.88-%
VZ Logo
VZVerizon Communications Inc
$39.300.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved