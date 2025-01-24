Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bright Scholar Education BEDU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $873.04 million.
• Verizon Communications VZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $33.73 billion.
• South Plains Financial SPFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $49.16 million.
• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $39.14 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• Lakeland Financial LKFN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $63.09 million.
• Northwest Bancshares NWBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $141.53 million.
• NextEra Energy NEE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
• HCA Healthcare HCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.16 per share on revenue of $18.23 billion.
• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.
• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
