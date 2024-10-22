Earnings Outlook For EastGroup Props

EastGroup Props EGP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect EastGroup Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Investors in EastGroup Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EastGroup Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.05 2.01 EPS Actual 2.09 1.98 2.03 1.95 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Props were trading at $179.5 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about EastGroup Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EastGroup Props.

With 12 analyst ratings, EastGroup Props has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $197.92, indicating a potential 10.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rexford Industrial Realty, Americold Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Rexford Industrial Realty is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $55.14, indicating a potential 69.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Americold Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential 82.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $58.8, suggesting a potential 67.24% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Rexford Industrial Realty, Americold Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EastGroup Props Neutral 13.73% $115.24M 2.04% Rexford Industrial Realty Outperform 1.80% $185.67M 0.82% Americold Realty Trust Outperform 1.75% $215.48M -1.82% First Industrial Realty Neutral 2.14% $121.08M 3.74%

Key Takeaway:

EastGroup Props ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

About EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

A Deep Dive into EastGroup Props's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

To track all earnings releases for EastGroup Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.