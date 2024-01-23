QCR Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

QCR Hldgs QCRH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QCR Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 45.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was down $9.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.34 1.51 1.74 EPS Actual 1.51 1.69 1.65 1.83 Revenue Estimate 65.18M 62.47M 67.37M 65.72M Revenue Actual 55.26M 53.20M 56.81M 65.22M

To track all earnings releases for QCR Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

