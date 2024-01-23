QCR Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
QCR Hldgs QCRH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QCR Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 45.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was down $9.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.34
|1.51
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.69
|1.65
|1.83
|Revenue Estimate
|65.18M
|62.47M
|67.37M
|65.72M
|Revenue Actual
|55.26M
|53.20M
|56.81M
|65.22M
