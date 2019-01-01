ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QCR Hldgs
(NASDAQ:QCRH)
56.38
-0.32[-0.56%]
At close: Jun 3
56.38
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low56.27 - 57
52 Week High/Low44.75 - 62.34
Open / Close56.52 / 56.38
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 17.7M
Vol / Avg.107.5K / 104.6K
Mkt Cap995.2M
P/E8.58
50d Avg. Price55.1
Div / Yield0.24/0.43%
Payout Ratio3.65
EPS1.51
Total Float17.1M

QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

QCR Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.540

Quarterly Revenue

$45.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$60.4M

Earnings Recap

QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QCR Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $3.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.73 1.68 1.32 1.12
EPS Actual 1.73 1.99 1.40 1.16
Revenue Estimate 49.33M 46.04M 44.51M 43.82M
Revenue Actual 46.51M 46.23M 43.52M 41.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of QCR Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

QCR Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) reporting earnings?
A

QCR Hldgs (QCRH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which missed the estimate of $0.66.

Q
What were QCR Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:QCRH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $28M, which missed the estimate of $29.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.