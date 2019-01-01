QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QCR Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $3.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.73 1.68 1.32 1.12 EPS Actual 1.73 1.99 1.40 1.16 Revenue Estimate 49.33M 46.04M 44.51M 43.82M Revenue Actual 46.51M 46.23M 43.52M 41.96M

