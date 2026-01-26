Demystifying Xylem: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $166.75, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 1.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $164.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Xylem. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin Barclays Lowers Overweight $166.00 $172.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $135.00 $130.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $168.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $182.00 $173.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $178.00 $175.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $176.00 $169.00 William Grippin Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xylem. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Xylem. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xylem compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xylem compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Xylem's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Xylem's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Xylem analyst ratings.

Discovering Xylem: A Closer Look

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $8.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Xylem's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Xylem's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.79% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Xylem's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.