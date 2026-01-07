7 Analysts Have This To Say About PagerDuty

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 13.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of PagerDuty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $15.00 $17.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $15.00 $20.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PagerDuty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into PagerDuty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PagerDuty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines artificial intelligence (AI) operations (AIOps), automation, customer service operations, and incident management with a generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient, and scalable platform to protect revenue and improve customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate the risk of operational failures. The company generates revenue predominantly from cloud-hosted software subscription fees and term-license software subscription fees. Geographically, the firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from International markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PagerDuty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, PagerDuty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 128.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagerDuty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, PagerDuty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.