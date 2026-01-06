A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Globant Through 9 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Globant (NYSE:GLOB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $71.78, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Highlighting a 14.37% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $83.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Globant is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Hold $72.00 - Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Hold $61.00 $80.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Luke Morison Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $70.00 $80.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $67.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $61.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globant's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Globant Better

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

A Deep Dive into Globant's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globant displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Globant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

